Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageGrowing fears over Thai coronavirus cluster from Myanmar

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

A coronavirus cluster in Thailand grew to 10 on Wednesday amid fears scores of other Thai women connected to a hotel in a notorious Myanmar border town could be infected and may attempt to return home under the radar.

Health authorities in Bangkok were holding emergency talks on Wednesday night, an official said.

Thailand has managed to contain Covid-19 infections to just over 4,000 cases.

Its Achilles heel is an extremely porous 2,400-kilometre (1,500-mile) border that it shares with Myanmar, where the virus is rampant, with more than 1,000 new cases a day in recent months.

The Thai Public Health Ministry announced a further six Thai women who had returned from Tachilek had tested positive, up from four on Tuesday.

Two of the women remained in Chiang Mai in Thailand's north while the other four caught planes, minibuses, taxis and motorbikes to travel to Bangkok, Phayao, Phichit and Ratchaburi provinces.

Thai officials could not confirm the number of people who had come into contact with the six new cases.

The whole cluster of 10 Thai women worked at the same "entertainment venue" - 1G1 Hotel about 1.5 kilometres from the border, according to local media.

The hotel has a casino, VIP rooms, disco, massage parlour and karaoke bar.

An estimated 70-100 Thai women are employed in the karaoke and VIP rooms, as models who entertain and flirt with male clients, according to Thai media.

A hotel staff member told AFP the general manager was in police custody for breaching Myanmar's disaster laws relating to coronavirus regulations, by opening the venue.

The four confirmed coronavirus cases from Tuesday remained in Thailand's north.

Since the pandemic, Thai border patrols have stepped up surveillance to prevent illegal crossings.

Long plagued with a seedy reputation, Tachilek serves as a conduit for the so-called Golden Triangle's lucrative drug trade and is home to numerous casinos and brothels.

Myanmar has more than 90,000 confirmed coronavirus infections with just under 2,000 deaths, according to the latest official figures. Parts of northern Rakhine state and commercial capital Yangon are under lockdown.

More about Virus, Health, Thailand, Myanmar
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Greece's undeclared workers hit hard by virus lockdown
US scientists developing nasal spray to prevent Covid-19
Dimitri Vegas joins forces with MJB brand on new fashion line
Chatting with country stars Rodney Atkins and Rose Falcon Special
UN given 'unconditional' aid access to Ethiopia's Tigray
2020 one of three hottest years ever recorded: UN
Electronic health records provider caught out in data breach Special
Schumacher's son 'exploding emotionally' at F1 breakthrough with Haas
Talia Reese discusses comedic writing, inspirations, digital age Special
Op-Ed: China - Australia relationship goes very sour after Tweet