Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageGreta Thunberg urges activists to avoid mass climate protests

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in World

Greta Thunberg has urged climate campaigners to avoid mass protests as the new coronavirus spreads, but said her "Fridays for Future" movement would organise online strikes instead.

The Swedish activist warned her followers it was vital they listened to the advice of health experts who have advised people to avoid large public gatherings to slow down the spread of the virus which has infected more than 125,000 people worldwide.

"We young people are the least affected by this virus but it's essential that we act in solidarity with the most vulnerable and that we act in the best interest of our common society," she said on Twitter Wednesday.

"The climate and ecological crisis is the biggest crisis humanity has ever faced but for now (of course depending on where you live) we'll have to find new ways to create public awareness & advocate for change that don't involve too big crowds."

The 17-year-old Thunberg has inspired millions of young people around the world by spearheading a movement since 2018 to demonstrate on Fridays in frustration at government efforts to tackle climate change.

She has now urged activists to "join the #DigitalStrike for upcoming Fridays -- post a photo of you striking with a sign and use the hashtag #ClimateStrikeOnline ! #fridaysforfuture #climatestrike #schoolstrike4climate".

"So keep your numbers low but your spirits high," she said.

More about Health, Sweden, thunberg, Climate, Virus
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Op-Ed: Coronavirus pandemic — Now is not the time to point fingers
William Lipton talks 'General Hospital' and East Coast fan events Special
Op-Ed: Three killed as rockets rain down on US base north of Baghdad
Argentina, Colombia, Peru to isolate travelers from virus-hit nations
Trump executive order expected on American-made medical supplies
Saudi Arabia and U.A.E. promise a flood of crude oil
El Salvador bans foreigners entering country over coronavirus fears
US Congress votes to restrain Trump on Iran
Coronavirus is presenting new challenges for remote working Special
Review: Parry Shen and Ryan Carnes deliver powerful performances on GH Special