Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageGreek wildfire spares key archaeological site

Listen | Print
By AFP     31 mins ago in World

One of Greece's most important archaeological sites escaped serious damage after firefighters tamed a wildfire that lashed the surrounding countryside, officials said on Monday.

The fire erupted at noon on Sunday near the ruins of Mycenae, one of the centres of ancient Greek civilisation, about 120 kilometres (75 miles) south-west of Athens, prompting the evacuation of visitors and staff.

"The damage caused to the archaeological site was the least possible, as the fire service acted swiftly and dry vegetation from the area had been cleared away," Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said after inspecting the area.

The flames licked the Bronze Age ruins near the tomb of Agamemnon, the king of Mycenae and leader of the Greek city-state forces during the Trojan War.

The second millennium BC fortress city was one of the major centres of ancient Greek civilisation.

Photos on Monday showed the 3,250-year-old stone Lion Gate, the entrance into the ancient city, blackened by smoke.

The site remained closed to visitors on Monday, but the archaeological museum has reopened.

Mendoni said the site would also reopen soon, adding that the "visitors will see only a little burnt grass on the ground".

Greece grapples with wildfires every summer, with strong winds and temperatures frequently exceeding 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit).

Thirteen years ago, a fire threatened the temples and stadiums of ancient Olympia, birthplace of the modern Olympic Games.

Firefighters were able to save the site, but dozens of people in the broader area died.

More about Greece, Archaeology, Fire
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Op-Ed: Trump has dragged Canadian lobster into his re-election bid
Op-Ed: US likely to maintain support for Guaido if Biden wins presidency
Opposition camps challenge Montenegro ruling party after close poll
US-Israeli delegation lands in Abu Dhabi on historic flight
Trump presses law and order message as protest turns deadly
Essential Science: When will we get 3D organs on demand?
Infectivity of coronavirus varies according to room humidity
Afghan women negotiators to face hardline Taliban in peace talks
Op-Ed: Trump's message of hatred and violence has got to stop right now
Chatting with Bianca and Chiara D'Ambrosio: The D'Ambrosio Twins Special