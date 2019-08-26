Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageGreek police raid Athens squats and arrest migrants: agency

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Greek police arrested around 100 people, mainly migrants, in dawn raids on Athens squats Monday, part of a major police crackdown, state news agency ANA reported.

Dozens of officers evacuated four squats that had been occupied for several weeks, mainly by refugees and migrants, in the sensitive Exarcheia district of Athens.

The new conservative government of Kyriakos Mitsotakis has vowed to bring "order" to the district, promising regular police patrols.

The neighbourhood has often been the site of clashes between anarchists and police, particularly since 2008, when a police officer shot dead a teenager, sparking days of rioting.

The new mayor of Athens, who was sworn in on Sunday, has pledged to make security his top priority. Costas Bakoyannis has accused the previous leftist government of having take a soft line against vandalism carried out by some anarchist groups.

More about grce, Politics, Police, logement, Migration
More news from
Latest News
Top News
India lockdown a major blow for Kashmir tourism
HK police say radical protesters forced use of water cannon, warning shot
Toyota's Tokyo Olympics fleet mostly electric-powered vehicles
Syria soldiers eye Turkish outpost in recaptured town
Trump suggested nuking hurricanes: report
Trump's rage over China tariffs puts US economy at risk
Review: Brantley Gilbert gets the party started at Xfinity Theatre in CT Special
Op-Ed: Israel launches air attacks on a village south of Damascus
Far-right surge rattles guardians of Nazi era remembrance
Trump switches tone on Iran, raising hopes at G7