Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageGreek ferries laid up as sailors strike for more pay

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Greek ferries will stay in port Monday, bringing inter-island links to a halt after the powerful federation of Greek seamen called a 24-hour strike over pay demands.

The stoppage comes at the tail end of the summer holiday season and ferry operators laid on extra services Sunday in order to cover weekend demand beforehand.

Highlighting recent pay freezes as Greece emerges from years of austerity, the seamen's PNO union launched the stoppage after bosses failed to agree their demand for a pay rise of five percent.

Despite two years of booming trade only a one-percent rise had been on the table from September followed by another one percent from next June.

The strike is the first since Greece emerged on August 21 from three international bailouts and eight years of deep spending cuts.

Although budget cuts remain on the menu, Friday saw Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras pledge to increase the minimum wage which had fallen to 586 euros ($680) a month from some 760 euros before the crisis took hold.

More about Greece, Transport, Strike, Labour
More news from
Latest News
Top News
China's 'Silk Road' project runs into debt jam
New touchscreen device that rolls and scrolls
Ford Focus may not be the last casualty of Trump trade war
Tens of thousands mourn murdered Ukraine rebel 'hero'
Bitcoin price well up over $7,000 again with Saturday gain
ABIR talks Electric Zoo, Cash Cash track, technology, Frank Ocean Special
Blockchain is set to reshape recruitment: Interview Special
TroyBoi discusses Electric Zoo, plans for the future and Beyonce Special
Kaskade talks Electric Zoo, music career, longevity and success Special
Trump threatens Congress — Stay out of my plans for NAFTA