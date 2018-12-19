Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageGreek court orders extradition to France of Russian Bitcoin suspect

Listen | Print
By AFP     53 mins ago in World

The Greek Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the extradition to France of Russian Alexander Vinnik, who headed the Bitcoin exchange BTC-e, on suspicion of money laundering, judicial sources said.

The ruling appears to resolve a legal tug-of-war in which the court also had to consider rival extradition requests from Russia and the United States.

Vinnik has been held in custody since his arrest in July 2017 at the northern Greek tourist resort of Halkidiki.

In an October 2017 ruling the court accepted the extradition request from Moscow, having earlier favoured the US request.

But on Wednesday it decided he should instead be sent to France since Paris had submitted a European Arrest Warrant against him that offered a more direct procedure, one of the sources said.

The French warrant says Alexander Vinnik had defrauded more than 100 people in six French cities between 2016 and 2018.

BTC-e, founded in 2011, became one of the world's largest and most widely used digital currency exchanges.

More about Greece, Russia, France, bitcoin, Economy
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Suspect British drug kingpin says confession 'just a script'
Radiohead headed to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Class of 2019
Croatia's shipbuilders struggle to stay afloat
Op-Ed: Bitcoin has a big day rising to almost $3,700 at one point
Donald Knuth celebrates his programming bible
Is that funny? Microsoft develops AI that can assess comedy
Billy Joel to play 65th consecutive residency show at The Garden
Micky Dolenz talks Christmas album, debuts Monkees holiday video Special
Op-Ed: Brexit food stockpile grows as Tory idiocy continues
Italy backs down in EU budget truce