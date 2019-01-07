Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageGreek anarchists arrested for US embassy paint attack

Listen | Print
By AFP     50 mins ago in World

Two Greek anarchists were arrested Monday after hurling red paint at the US embassy in Athens, police said.

A further eight members of the Rubicon Anarchist Collective were also detained but later released over the incident, which caused minor material damage but no injuries, police added.

The Greek foreign ministry condemned an action it said undermined "longstanding friendly relations between the two peoples and the strategic relationship between Greece and the United States (which is) crucial for our country and the region."

The Rubicon group, which regards Washington's interventions in numerous regions including the nearby Balkans as "imperialism", arrived outside the embassy in the early hours and sprayed the entrance before police intervened.

Another gripe is the planned US withdrawal of troops from Syria, which the group said would "abandon the Kurds into Syria's hands".

Rubicon has carried out a number of similar acts on embassies, banks and public buildings in recent years, causing some material damage but no injury.

Last October, the group daubed paint over the facade of the Canadian embassy to protest the presence of a Canadian gold mining firm in northern Greece.

A month earlier, Rubicon targeted the Iranian embassy in "solidarity" with Iranian Kurds. Media reports say it plans to join a January 17 meeting of other anarchist organisations in Rome.

More about Greece, US, Diplomacy
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Meet Donnell Turner: Curtis Ashford on ABC's 'General Hospital' Special
Thailand will not forcibly deport Saudi woman: official
SpaceX set for its first orbital test flight of Crew Dragon
In space, the US sees a rival in China
Trump compares his wall to Vatican wall — So it's not immoral
Gabon says coup bid thwarted, as president abroad
Review: Big Shot pays homage to Elton John and The Beatles at Mulcahy's Special
Essential Science: Antimicrobial found in ancient Irish soil
Sal 'The Voice' Valentinetti to compete on 'AGT: The Champions'
Bitcoin beats $4,000 again finally in spurt upwards today