article imageGreek activists held for illegally aiding migrants

By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Police in Greece on Tuesday said they had arrested three members of a Greek NGO on suspicion of helping migrants illegally enter the country.

The members of Emergency Response Centre International (ERCI) were detained on the Greek island of Lesbos, where thousands of migrants are housed in squalid conditions in crammed camps.

"The activities of an organised criminal network that systematically facilitated the illegal entry of foreigners were fully exposed," a police statement said.

Members of the group were in contact with migrants on social media groups and "actively assisted" their illegal entry into Greece from 2015 onwards, according to the statement.

To keep tabs on migrant flows, the accused also illegally monitored Greek coastguard and EU border agency Frontex radio traffic.

Any information gathered was not shared with Greek authorities, the police said.

Overall, six Greeks and 24 foreign nationals were implicated in the case, they added.

Police said two ERCI activists had already been arrested in February on board a jeep with concealed fake army license plates.

ERCI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lesbos has been a key gateway into the European Union since the start of the bloc's migration crisis in 2015.

At the height of the influx, some 5,000 migrants and refugees, mostly from war-torn Syria, landed on the island's beaches on a daily basis.

It now has the highest concentration of migrants in Greece, with conditions worst in the camp of Moria where over 8,300 people live, according to UN figures -- about triple the nominal capacity.

Most wait months for their asylum applications to be processed. Living conditions are squalid and violent flare-ups common.

The overcrowding also means that the vulnerable -- including women and unaccompanied minors -- are in close quarters with non-family men.

Earlier this year, three Spaniards and two Danes were also accused of trying to help migrants illegally enter Greece.

They were cleared in court in May.

