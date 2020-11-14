Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageGreece shuts down all schools as hospitals are overwhelmed

Listen | Print
By AFP     44 mins ago in World

Greece announced on Saturday the closure of its primary schools, kindergartens and daycare centres amid a surge in coronavirus cases that has saturated the national health system.

"The Greek government decided the suspension of the functioning of schools until November 30," said a statement from Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias.

"Closing elementary schools was the last thing we wanted to do. This is a measure of how serious the situation is," he added.

Secondary schools have already closed and all lessons have taken place remotely since Monday.

Most European countries have kept schools open during the second waves of cases that has hit the continent since September, unlike in March and April when they were shuttered during the first lockdowns.

The World Health Organisation recommends that schools only be shut as a last resort.

Since late October, the daily number of deaths in Greece has quadrupled with 50 deaths reported some days, while the number of infections has doubled to around 3,000 cases daily.

Out of the 1,143 total intensive care unit beds nationwide on Friday 830 were occupied.

"The coming weeks will be extremely critical", Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Thursday in the Greek Parliament where he was briefing MPs for the second lockdown since March.

This lockdown started November 7 and is to last until November 30, although experts suggest it might last longer.

Since Friday night a curfew from 9 pm to 5am has been imposed all over Greece.

The country with a population of of 10.9 million people has experienced 997 deaths and 69,675 contaminations since the beginning of the pandemic in late February, most of them in the last four months.

The most hard-hit area is the northern city of Thessaloniki, the second largest city in Greece.

"The health system is in the red," Health Minister Kikilias has warned.

More about Pandemic, Health, School, Greece, Teacher
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Polisario says W.Sahara ceasefire over as Rabat launches operation
Ethiopia says Tigray forces fired into neighbouring region
UN former envoy 'very optimistic' for peace in Libya
Al-Qaeda's number two secretly killed in Iran: NYT
Review: Robert Palmer Watkins superb in 'Last Three Days' action film Special
Ubisoft Montreal hostage-taking report being probed as hoax: media
Review: ‘Ammonite’ leaves its rose-coloured glasses at the door Special
UK film industry in rude health despite virus horror
In good spirits: Albania's beloved brandy boosts morale
Trust in vaccines vital to halting pandemic: WHO