article imageGreat snakes: two-headed serpent spotted in Bali

Listen
By AFP     42 mins ago in World

Residents of a village in Bali got a shock when they spotted a two-headed snake in their midst -- a rare find in the wild.

The reptile was seen slithering in the central part of the Indonesian holiday island last week.

"When I got home from work, I parked my motorbike next to the snake," said local resident Gusti Bagus Eka Budaya.

"I looked more closely and it turned out to have two heads. I was shocked."

A video shows several children gathered around the tiny serpent -- small enough to fit in the palm of a human hand -- as it slides about a banana leaf decorated with a traditional Balinese Hindu offering.

It was not clear what kind of snake it was or whether it was venomous.

Experts have previously been quoted as saying that two-headed snakes rarely occur in the wild and have usually been bred in captivity.

