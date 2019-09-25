Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageGoose-stepping soldiers prepare for China's anniversary parade

Listen | Print
By AFP     56 mins ago in World

Lines of soldiers goose-step in formation across a military base an hour northwest of Beijing, meticulously preparing for the October 1 parade that will commemorate 70 years of Communist rule in China.

The troops, from the Chinese Honour Guard and the Chinese UN Peacekeeping squad, will form part of the highly coordinated procession for the 70th anniversary for the founding of the parade.

Honour Guard corporal, Wang Jianchuan, is one of the hundreds of soldiers training for the big day inside Beijing's Nankou Military base.

Tuesday's procession is expected to show the army's most advanced weaponry including 160 ...
Tuesday's procession is expected to show the army's most advanced weaponry, including 160 aircraft, in a bid to drum up patriotic enthusiasm
WANG ZHAO, AFP

With his rifle strapped across his chest, he said that to participate in a military parade in his nation's capital has been an ambition for many years.

"This military parade for me, personally, is my childhood dream," he said.

"When I was a child watching TV, I thought that when I grew up I wanted to join the army and I must participate in a parade."

The soldiers are training on a street half of the length of the one they will face on October 1, the huge Chang’an Avenue that crosses the centre of Beijing and cuts through Tiananmen Square.

Tuesday's procession is expected to show the army's most advanced weaponry, including 160 aircraft, in a bid to drum up patriotic enthusiasm.

The October 1 parade will go through the huge Chang’an Avenue that crosses the centre of Beijing a...
The October 1 parade will go through the huge Chang’an Avenue that crosses the centre of Beijing and cuts through Tiananmen Square
WANG ZHAO, AFP

"I feel very proud to participate in the 70th anniversary of the military parade, and my family supports me a lot," said Lu Cunyuan, a staff sergeant of the Chinese UN Peacekeeping forces.

Sergeant Ma Yanfei says she "can't wait" for the anniversary celebration to come so she can march.

"I am not nervous, but I am very much looking forward to walking through Tiananmen Square on October 1 to promote our national and military power," she said.

More about China, Politics, Anniversary, Military
More news from
Latest News
Top News
'Blue finance' hopes to put oceans on a sustainable path
Cats are securely bonded to their people: New research
Beijing opens glitzy airport ahead of China's 70th anniversary
Israel final vote results give Netanyahu additional seat
UK MPs return after bombshell court ruling
Olympic coach Gregg Troy talks Cali Condors, ISL, Caeleb Dressel Special
Review: Hudson Valley release refreshing 'Baby Goodbye' country single Special
Tropical fish swim into Europe's waters as common species head north
Op-Ed: Trump impeachment enquiry announced by Pelosi
Sharon Case celebrates 25 years on 'The Young and The Restless'