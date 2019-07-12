Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageGoogle launches review after leak of audio conversations

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in Technology

Google said it was conducting an internal review after it discovered confidential audio had been leaked by a contractor of private conversations with its digital assistant.

The US internet giant acknowledged "misconduct" in the leak of the Dutch language conversations by one of its language experts contracted to help refine its Google Assistant, the artificial intelligence-powered system for voice interactions.

Google made the announcement Thursday following a report by Belgian broadcaster VRT that it could access fragments of conversations from smart speakers and other Google devices in Belgium and Netherlands.

The leak appeared to be from one of the language experts Google uses around the world to help it refine its program.

"We just learned that one of these language reviewers has violated our data security policies by leaking confidential Dutch audio data," Google product manager David Monsees said in a blog post.

"Our security and privacy response teams have been activated on this issue, are investigating, and we will take action. We are conducting a full review of our safeguards in this space to prevent misconduct like this from happening again."

The incident highlighted concerns about smart speakers and devices "listening" to private conversations or archiving audio files that could be inappropriately accessed.

Privacy activists have accused Amazon of inappropriately storing conversations with children on its Echo Kids devices, asking for a federal investigation.

Amazon has said it complies with federal laws on audio data and relies on guidance from family safety experts for its data storage.

More about US, IT, Lifestyle, Privacy, Google
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Virgin Orbit's success in launching first rocket into space
Shops looted, woman dead in France after Algeria football win
Gilles Marini talks 'Days of Our Lives,' Tarrytown fan event Special
Turkey drills off Cyprus in bid for regional influence
The machine that made the Moon missions possible
Fights break out as Taiwan's President Tsai visits New York
New rift in Germany's far-right AfD ahead of polls
UK says sending second warship to Gulf
Review: Vince Gill charms on 'I Don't Wanna Ride The Rails No More' Special
Bill introduced in Congress to have OSHA develop heat standard