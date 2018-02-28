Marjane Satrapi, the Franco-Iranian director best known for her Oscar-nominated animated film "Persepolis", has begun shooting a biopic of the scientist Marie Curie, her producers said Wednesday.

"Radioactive" has British actress Rosamund Pike of "Gone Girl" and "Bond" fame in the lead role.

Marie Curie at work in a Paris University laboratory, in a picture dated 1925 -, AFP

Fellow Brit Sam Riley -- who made his name playing Joy Division singer Ian Curtis in the film "Control" -- portrays Curie's French husband Pierre, producers Studio Canal and Amazon Studios said.

Polish-born scientist Curie, who pioneered work on radioactivity -- a term she coined -- was the first woman to win a Nobel prize.

She died in her adopted home of France, in 1934, of cancer caused by her experiments.

Shooting has already started in Budapest, which doubles for Paris in the last days of the 19th century.