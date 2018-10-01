On January 19, 2019, nearly two years to the day after its inaugural march in 2017, women and their supporters will take to the streets for the next women's march - in Washington D.C., New York, Los Angeles and other cities and towns around the globe.
Speaking with CNN's Christi Paul and Victor Blackwell
on "New Day," March co-chair Linda Sarsour announced Saturday that the date of the third Women's March on Washington would be January 19, 2019. Sarsour said the sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, which he has denied, are a key motivator.
"Women are outraged," Sarsour said. "We are enraged at the vote yesterday that came out of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and the Women's March thinks that the administration, that Republicans in America, particularly those who are elected officials, think that we were a one-hit wonder."
Sarsour spoke harshly about the way the Judiciary Committee treated Christine Blasey Ford, according to CNN, criticizing Kavanaugh for the way he defended himself against the accusations in an emotional daylong hearing.
"We are outraged that we are talking about and putting victims on trial and talking about Doctor Ford in the way in which she was treated at that hearing," Sarsour said. "Brett Kavanaugh was disqualified before Christine Ford came out with her allegations, and we still think he's disqualified, and we are going to do everything we can to keep him off the Supreme Court."
Not a "one-hit-wonder"
"Our email inboxes were full: ‘Women's March, where are you? When are we marching? Tell us when? Tell us where?'" said Sarsour, according to the New York Times.
The 2017 march protested the first full day of President Donald Trump's term in Washington, D.C., and at hundreds of other events in all 50 states. Marches also were held across every continent, organizers say.
Actually, the 2017 Women's March protests for equality and against President Donald Trump, which drew millions of people on every continent including Antarctica, may have been the largest single-day protest in U.S. history
.
And additionally, according to crowd scientists at Manchester Metropolitan University in Britain, the crowd in Washington D.C. was roughly three times the size of the audience at President Trump’s inauguration a day earlier.
Women's March Global told USA TODAY
that most 2019 marches are currently in the planning stages and will be announced on the organization's website
as the events are confirmed.