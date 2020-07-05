Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageGhana president self-isolates despite negative virus test

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Ghana's president has gone into self-isolation for two weeks as a precautionary measure despite testing negative for coronavirus, the government said, after one of his contacts was confirmed to have the illness.

President Nana Akufo-Addo began his quarantine on Saturday and will be working from the presidential villa in Accra, capital of the West African country, the information minister said in a statement.

"The president has elected to do so after at least one person within his close circle tested positive for COVID-19," the minister said.

"(The president) has, as (of) today, tested negative, but has elected to take this measure out of the abundance of caution."

Ghana has reported more than 19,300 cases of the new respiratory disease and 117 deaths, and has lifted its strict lockdown although social-distancing measures remain in place.

The announcement came a day after the presidency said a junior minister had resigned for failing to self-isolate after testing positive.

There was no official indication the events were linked.

Since the pandemic erupted, a number of senior political figures worldwide have caught the disease, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was hospitalised and has now recovered.

Senegal's President Macky Sall also went into a preventative quarantine last month, despite testing negative, after coming into contact with a coronavirus case.

More about Health, Virus, Ghana, Health
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Op-Ed: Is it a political rally or 4th of July on the National Mall?
Italy says could take rescued migrants Monday
Trump's angry words, virus darken US July 4th weekend
Fitness brand leaks personal data linked to fitness trainers Special
Review: 'FabUless,' created by Victor Albaum, is a pleasant comedy series Special
Op-Ed: Trump to leave 4,000 troops in Afghanistan until after election
Military: Troops issued bayonets and live rounds for DC unrest
UK historian quits Cambridge over slavery claim
Chatting with Vincent Irizarry: Emmy award-winning actor Special
Brayden Dunbar is spotlighted in radio station podcast 'Oz Made'