Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageGermany cancels Nuremberg Christmas market over virus

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in Travel

The German city of Nuremberg has cancelled its world-renowned Christmas market over soaring coronavirus cases, officials said on Monday.

The worsening pandemic has already forced a slew of other German cities, including Berlin, Duesseldorf and Cologne, to announce they are scrapping or severely curtailing their Christmas markets.

"After much deliberation and in order to protect the population, we have come to the conclusion that the Christmas market will not take place this year," Nuremberg mayor Marcus Koenig said in a statement.

Germany is home to some 2,500 Christmas markets each year that are popular with visitors who come to sip mulled wine, nibble on roasted chestnuts and shop for seasonal trinkets among clusters of wooden chalets.

They draw about 160 million domestic and international visitors annually who bring in revenues of three to five billion euros ($3.6-5.9 billion), according to the BSM stallkeepers' industry association.

Nuremberg's "Christkindlesmarkt", famous for its "Christkind" Christmas gift bringer dressed in a golden crown and robes, attracts more than two million visitors annually.

It is also one of Germany's biggest and oldest such markets.

Germany has seen a surge in Covid-19 cases over the past week and has regularly reported more than 10,000 new cases a day.

With regional disagreements hampering efforts to fight the virus, Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet the heads of Germany's 16 states on Wednesday in a bid to agree new national measures.

Merkel made a renewed plea on Saturday on citizens to limit their contacts and avoid unnecessary travel to prevent further transmission of the virus.

"How the winter will go, how our Christmas will be, all that will be decided in the coming days and weeks," she said.

She acknowledged that the curbs are "not only difficult but also a painful sacrifice".

"But we must do it only temporarily, and we're doing it for ourselves: for our own health and that of everyone we can spare from falling ill."

The country has recorded 437,866 cases and 10,056 deaths so far, according to the Robert Koch Institute disease control centre.

More about Health, Virus, Germany, Christmas
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Armed villagers guard strategic gateway to Nagorno-Karabakh
Ukraine's Zelensky suffers setback in local elections
Seven fishermen missing as Typhoon Molave drenches Philippines
Ukraine activist in nude protest against Polish abortion ban
Review: Sean Kanan catches up with Ronn Moss in 'Ronn's Garage' talk show Special
Op-Ed: Will swearing-in of Barrett be another super-spreader event?
Russia strikes kill 78 Turkey-backed rebels in Syria: monitor
Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation expected Monday in boost for Trump
Thai PM says 'illegal protests' must be controlled as parliament opens
California hit with power shutoffs as winds and fire risks rise