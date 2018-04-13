Email
article imageGerman police shoot dead man in bakery rampage

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Police in the central German city of Fulda said they shot dead a young Afghan refugee who went on a violent rampage in a bakery early Friday.

The 19-year-old allegedly attacked the driver of a delivery truck at the bakery at 4:20am (0220 GMT), before smashing the shop's windows, local police and prosecutors said.

As police arrived on the scene, the young man flung stones at the officers.

Police subsequently opened fire, killing the man.

His motives, as well as the circumstances of the attack were as yet unclear, added authorities.

A spokesman for the prosecution service told AFP that there were currently no indication that the attack was due to political reasons.

