Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageGerman police arrest Porsche manager over diesel scandal

Listen | Print
By AFP     45 mins ago in Business

German police have detained a Porsche manager in a probe into the diesel emissions cheating scandal hanging over the luxury car brand's parent company Volkswagen.

Porsche chief Oliver "Blume informed the workforce that the prosecutor of Stuttgart has taken a manager into custody", a spokesman for Porsche told AFP on Friday.

Porsche did not name the suspect, but Germany's top-selling newspaper Bild and economic weekly Wirtschaftswoche reported that the man held is Joerg Kerner, an engineer in charge of Porsche's engine division and who was working at Audi when the diesel scandal broke in 2015.

Confirmation of the arrest came two days after German police raided offices of Porsche and Audi as part of a fraud probe against three individuals -- two top Porsche executives and a former employee of the luxury carmaker.

The three unnamed individuals are under investigation for suspected fraud and false advertising stemming from the manipulation of exhaust treatment in diesel vehicles manufactured by Porsche.

Both high-end carmakers are owned by Volkswagen, which admitted in 2015 to using cheating software designed to dupe pollution tests in some 11 million cars worldwide, mainly in its own-brand VW cars but also in those made by Audi, Porsche, Skoda and Seat.

More about Germany, Pollution, Probe, Volkswagen, Porsche
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Fiery kites adopted as new tactic by Gaza protesters
Asian push to crack down on 'fake news' sparks alarm
Fake ad blockers in Google Chrome store fooled 20 million users
S.Africa riots force new president to hurry home
Comey memos show Trump obsessed with Russia probe
Qualcomm to slash 1,500 jobs in California to cut costs
Myanmar police ordered set up of Reuters journalists: testimony
Over-production of marijuana in Oregon hurting growers
North and South Korea open hotline between leaders
Researchers find new source of melting ice in Antarctic