Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageGerman missing after floods rip through French campsite

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

A 70-year-old German man who was helping supervise children at a campsite in southeast France was missing on Thursday after he was swept away in his caravan by floodwaters, police said.

The man was accompanying a group of around 100 German children who were evacuated from a campsite in Saint-Julien-de-Peyrolas, some 60 kilometres (37 miles) north of Avignon.

Trapped by a muddy, fast-flowing torrent after the Ardeche river burst its banks he sought shelter inside his caravan, but the vehicle was swept away.

It was later found "empty and in pieces" near the river, police said.

He was the only person unaccounted for after a rescue operation at three campsites in the area, where a heatwave ended abruptly this week in storms that caused flash flooding.

Divers were taking part in the search for the missing man, an AFP journalist at the scene said.

Around 160 others, including the group of children from the German city of Leverkusen, were brought to safety.

Four people were taken to hospital, one suffering from hypothermia and three others from minor injuries.

Several parts of central and southeast France are on flood alert after weeks of blazing temperatures erupted in storms on Thursday, turning several campsites into mudbaths.

Around 17,000 homes in the southwest and northeast were without power.

More about France, Storms, Floods, German
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Afghans return home in record numbers as Iran currency plunges
New security flaw with Intel processors
First open smart speaker Volareo to launch, backed by blockchain
British Museum identifies looted Iraqi antiquities, sends them home
New facial recognition tool finds all your social media profiles
Match Group says Tinder will make over $800 million this year
Review: Gold medal for Greece in the long jump at European Championships Special
Syria Kurds face tough talks to preserve autonomy
Florida's toxic algae bloom is worst in recent memory
Nicaragua's economy laid low by months of unrest