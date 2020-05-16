German football returns, Europe beaches reopen as lockdowns ease

Germany's Bundesliga became the first major European football league to return from coronavirus lockdown on Saturday, playing in empty stadiums as leisure-seekers across the continent flocked to newly reopened beaches.

The reopenings are a tentative step towards a return to normality in some of the countries worst affected by the pandemic, which has killed more than 307,000 people, infected over 4.5 million, wrought vast economic havoc and brought life to a halt.

There are also signs that countries are relaxing border controls imposed months ago to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Italy, for a long stretch the world's worst-hit country, announced Saturday that EU tourists will be allowed to visit from June 3 and a 14-day mandatory quarantine period will be scrapped.

Celebrations in the waters off French Riviera city of Nice -- it is first weekend since France reopened its beaches VALERY HACHE, AFP

But as governments lift restrictions to boost their stagnant economies, there have been widespread fears of a second wave of infections that could plunge the world back into lockdown.

Such fears have delayed the return of team sport, and on Saturday all eyes were on the Bundesliga's opening games, which were played to vacant, echoing stadiums.

- 'World looking to Germany' -

"It's sad that matches are played in empty stadiums, but it's better than nothing -- the more we keep to health rules, the sooner we can return to normality," said 45-year-old Borussia Dortmund fan Marco Perz, with a beer in hand as he prepared to watch the game on TV.

Dortmund's profilic striker Erling Braut Haaland was the first goal-scorer after the two-month shutdown, helping his team thrash rivals Schalke 4-0.

Bundesliga players celebrating goals, some practising social distancing -- such as Dortmund's Erling Braut, top left -- and some not MARTIN MEISSNER, THOMAS KIENZLE, JAN WOITAS, POOL/AFP

He celebrated the goal by dancing alone -- making no contact with team-mates, who clapped him on -- to comply with the strict hygiene guidelines which allowed the league to return.

"The whole world will be looking at Germany, to see how we get it done," said Hansi Flick, the boss of league-leaders Bayern Munich.

Russia has announced its own football league will return next month and has pushed ahead with plans to lift restrictions despite recording its highest daily death toll on Saturday, with 119 fatalities.

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the government would seek to extend the country's state of emergency for "about a month", until the transition out of lockdown is completed.

Before and after curfew: a combination picture shows the difference a four-day curfew makes in Istanbul's Istiklal aveneue Ozan KOSE, AFP

In France, the first weekend after the most strict measures were lifted saw many venture out into the spring sunshine -- and hit the beach.

In the French Riviera city of Nice, keen swimmers jumped into the surf before 8am (0600 GMT).

"We are like drug addicts -- we were impatient because we swim here all year round," said retiree Gilles.

- Here comes the sun -

With the nothern hemisphere's summer fast approaching, governments are moving to help their key tourism industries salvage something from the wreckage.

Parasols and sunloungers have popped up on coastlines in Italy and Greece, which opened its beaches on Saturday.

Crowded beaches near Athens, after they were allowed to open on Saturday, when temperatures hit 38C Angelos Tzortzinis, AFP

Pedri Alatras, a worker at the Kavouri beach near Athens, said disinfecting lounge chairs after each customer was a burden.

"I also have to wear gloves when it's almost 40 degrees (Celsius, 104 Fahrenheit), it's exhausting but we have to respect the measures," he said on Saturday, when temperatures hit 38C.

The sun sparked alarm in parts of England, with officials warning people to stay away from newly reopened beauty spots due to fears of overcrowding.

Malls reopened in the Philippines' capital Manila but saw only a trickle of customers, while in Vietnam, hundreds queued for tourist boats at the newly reopened UNESCO heritage site of Ha Long Bay.

- 'A Europe without borders' -

Germany, under pressure to follow Italy by allowing in EU visitors, on Saturday instead reopened its border with tiny Luxembourg.

A protester at a rally in Berlin wearing a mask saying "Give Gates no chance", a reference to a conspiracy theory revolving around Bill Gates Tobias SCHWARZ, AFP

Germany also saw the latest in a growing wave of anti-lockdown protests on Saturday, with thousands gathering in major cities for rallies that have shocked the political establishment.

"We want a return to normality and to not have any impediment on our public freedom," said a protester in Dortmund who would only be identified as Sabine, 50.

France, Switzerland and Poland also saw protesters hit the streets.

Perhaps the best chance of ending the pandemic is a vaccine, and US President Donald Trump voiced hope late Friday that one would be available by late 2020 -- a timeline deemed unrealistic by many experts.

"We are looking to get it by the end of the year if we can, maybe before," Trump told reporters at the White House.

US President Donald Trump, flanked by senior helath officials, launches the high-powered "Operation Warp Speed" initiative which he says could deliver a vaccine by the end of the year MANDEL NGAN, AFP

However France's higher education and research minister Frederique Vidal said there was "hope for a vaccine in 18 months, but it is not reasonable to think we can be faster than that without endangering people's safety".

- Economic havoc -

Since emerging in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, the novel coronavirus pandemic has whipped up a catastrophic economic storm.

After Europe's powerhouse Germany tipped into recession this week, the government said Saturday it would give an aid package worth 57 billion euros ($62 million) to help local authorities weather the onslaught.

Air Canada has become the latest firm to slash staff due to the pandemic, saying it made the "very painful decision" to lay off half its workforce.

Malls opened in the Philippines' capital Manila on Saturday Ted ALJIBE, AFP

In the US, the world's worst-affected country with more than 87,000 deaths and 1.4 million cases, more than 10 percent of the population is now unemployed.

Trump has been keen to ease lockdown measures as he seeks re-election in November, but some areas are resisting. Lockdown measures in New York City have been extended until May 28.

The virus is still surging in Latin America, and Chile's capital Santiago spent Saturday under total lockdown for the first time after it saw a 60 percent leap in confirmed cases.

However the lockdowns have been a boon for one group -- animals, which have increasingly retaken areas abandoned by humans.

In the latest instance, normally reclusive leopards have been roaming onto the deserted pathways of a park in Pakistan's capital Islamabad.

"Wildlife is comfortable as there are no visitors here," said ranger Imran Khan -- not to be confused with the namesake prime minister.

burs-dl/har