By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in World Berlin - A government commission has agreed that Germany should phase out all coal-fired power plants by the end of 2038. The government is already planning to shut down nuclear power plants over the next three years. The much-awaited deal calls for the transfer of at least $40 billion over the next 20 years to coal mining regions. The commission also calls on the government to protect households and the private sector from the rise in electricity prices that are expected to follow the phase-out. Another issue discussed was the need to overhaul the country's power grid in order to modernize it. This issue alone will create new jobs and make use of new technologies, the members of the commission said. Germany's government-appointed coal commission presents its report recommending all coal use come to an end by 2038 Tobias SCHWARZ, AFP "The whole world is watching how Germany -- a nation based on industry and engineering, the fourth largest economy on our planet -- is taking the historic decision of phasing out coal," said Johan Rockstroem, the director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Research. "This could cascade globally, locking in the fastest energy transition in history." German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz welcomed the proposal, which still needs to be approved by the government. Scholz stressed the importance of keeping power prices stable while creating new jobs in the affected coal mining regions. "If we all work hard and don't lose sight of the joint goal, then we can further develop Germany into a role model in energy politics," he said, according to Environmentalists march past the Hambach lignite open pit mine near Elsdorf, western Germany, during a protest against fossil-based fuel Sascha Schuermann, AFP Currently, Germany depends on coal for about 40 percent of its electricity and has so far, failed to meet its targets agreed to under the 2015 Paris climate agreement. Additionally, over One of the side-effects to come out of the agreement will be the preservation of Hambach forest, a small woodland that has become a symbol of the anti-coal movement — and the scene of mass protests last year, says the Germany is committed to making an "energy transition," and now the decision is in the hands of Angela Merkle's government. 