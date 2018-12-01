Email
article imageGeorge H.W. Bush in his own words

By AFP     3 hours ago in World

Here are some key phrases from former US president George H.W. Bush, who died on Friday at the age of 94:

- 'Thousand points of light' -

"We are a nation of communities... a brilliant diversity, spread like stars, like a thousand points of light in a broad and peaceful sky.

-- Bush as he accepted the Republican Party's nomination for president on August 18, 1988. He used the "Thousand Points of Light" phrase as the slogan of his campaign to boost volunteerism and community service.

- Taxes -

"Read my lips: no new taxes."

-- Bush's most memorable line from his acceptance speech. It helped him defeat Michael Dukakis in the 1988 election. But he would later go back on that pledge -- agreeing to hike several existing taxes as part of a budget deal with a Democratic-controlled Congress. The broken promise cost him dearly in 1992, when he lost to Bill Clinton.

- Kinder and gentler -

"I want a kinder, and gentler nation."

-- Bush, again in his GOP nomination acceptance speech. The phrase earned him both plaudits and jeers, much like his "points of light."

- War in Iraq -

"Five months ago, Saddam Hussein started this cruel war against Kuwait. Tonight, the battle has been joined. (...) Our goal is not the conquest of Iraq. It is the liberation of Kuwait."

-- Bush in January 1991, announcing the start of the first Gulf War

- Eat your vegetables -

"I do not like broccoli, and I haven't liked it since I was a little kid and my mother made me eat it. And I'm president of the United States, and I'm not going to eat any more broccoli."

-- Bush to reporters in March 1990, exerting some POTUS privileges

