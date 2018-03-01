Email
article imageGeneva airport reopens after snow forced shutdown

Listen
By AFP     1 hour ago in Travel

Geneva airport has reopened after heavy snowfall lashing Europe forced it to suspend all traffic earlier Thursday, but the extreme weather was expected to continue causing widespread travel disruptions.

"GeneveAeroport is now open to traffic (Arrivals and Departures)!" said a statement posted on the airport's official Twitter account.

"Delays and cancellations are expected throughout the day", it added.

The Swiss city woke up this morning blanketed in snow, causing major delays on roads and public transport.

All airport traffic was suspended from around 8:00 am (0700 GMT).

The disruptions in Geneva came as fresh heavy snowfalls and icy blizzards hit much of Europe as the region shivered in a deadly deep-freeze that has gripped countries from the far north to the Mediterranean south.

Switzerland has in recent days seen temperatures plunge to nearly minus 40 degrees Celsius (minus 38 Fahrenheit) at higher altitudes.

At Switzerland's other main airport, Zurich, air traffic was not heavily impacted by the weather conditions, although there were some delays Thursday morning, Swiss public broadcaster RTS reported.

Ice meanwhile led to a number of accidents on Swiss motorways Thursday, while the country's famed rail system was also impacted.

The Neuchatel train station near the French border was closed to traffic, while delays were expected on a number of lines across the country, RTS reported.

