Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageGazan dies after border clash with Israel forces

Listen | Print
By AFP     3 hours ago in World

A Gazan died on Saturday after being wounded by Israeli fire during a protest on the border over US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, a Palestinian health official said.

Jamal Muslih, 20, of Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, had been seriously wounded by live fire on Friday, health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said.

His death brings to 13 the number of Palestinians killed since US President Donald Trump announced on December 6 that he would recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital and move the US embassy there from Tel Aviv.

Eleven protesters died after clashes with Israeli troops, and two others were killed in an Israeli air strike on Gaza earlier in the month.

More than 50 Palestinians were wounded in the Friday clashes on the Gaza-Israel border as part of a "day of rage" over the US declaration, called for by both Gaza rulers Hamas and fellow militant group Islamic Jihad.

In the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said at least 16 people were wounded when Israeli troops fired live rounds during demonstrations, while others were hit with rubber-coated bullets.

Earlier on Friday, militants in Gaza fired three rockets at southern Israel, two of which were intercepted by the Iron Dome aerial defence system, with the third hitting a village near the border, causing damage but no casualties.

Israeli aircraft and tanks targeted two Hamas positions near the border in response, again causing damage but no casualties.

Rockets from Gaza are often fired by fringe Islamist groups but Israel holds Hamas responsible for all attacks from the territory.

More about Israel, Palestinians, Conflict, Gaza, Toll
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Cutting air freight expenses in half through drone technology
Hong Kong ship crew questioned in S. Korea for oil transfer to North
Increased sales for Echo Dot signal change in consumer shopping
Mass pro-government rallies in Iran after protests
The Pointer Sisters talk B.B. King Blues Club, proudest moments Special
Reid Miller talks 'Wyrm,' acting inspirations, and Saoirse Ronan Special
Review: Corfu Grill is a superb Greek restaurant in Queens Special
China's ban on elephant ivory sales goes into effect Sunday
Canada's G7 presidency: a 'progressive agenda' at risk
Ripple makes a big splash with new record high over 2 dollars