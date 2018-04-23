Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageGaza Palestinian dies of Israeli gunfire wounds: ministry

Listen | Print
By AFP     45 mins ago in World

A Palestinian wounded by Israeli gunfire in the Gaza Strip has died, the Hamas-controlled territory's health ministry said on Monday.

Abdullah Shamali, 20, died overnight of "bullet wounds to his belly" sustained on Friday in Rafah, near the enclave's border with Israel, a ministry spokesman said.

Shamali was one of five Palestinian demonstrators, including a 15-year-old, killed or fatally wounded in Gaza on Friday.

His death brings to 39 the toll from Israeli fire since the start of "March of Return" protests on March 30.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians in the coastal enclave, wedged between Israel, Egypt and the Mediterranean, have gathered at the border on consecutive Fridays to call for Palestinian refugees to be allowed to return to their former homes now inside Israel.

Some protestors have launched stones or burning tires at Israeli soldiers.

Israeli forces have responded with live ammunition, wounding hundreds in addition to those killed.

The Israeli army says its fores only open fire in self-defence or to stop protestors attempting to breach the barrier separating the territory from Israel.

More than 440 demonstrators suffered bullet wounds or gas inhalation on Friday, rescuers said.

Israel has drawn harsh criticism from rights groups along with calls for investigations by the United Nations or the European Union.

Israel has for more than a decade imposed a crippling blockade on Gaza, fighting three wars with Islamist movement Hamas since 2008.

More about Israel, Palestinians, Conflict, Gaza
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Blockchain is transforming the B2B data exchange: Interview Special
Op-Ed: There may not have been a chemical attack in Douma
Campaigning begins in Venezuela's disputed presidential poll
Review: Neil Young rocks on 'Roxy: Tonight's the Night' live album Special
Karadzic war crimes appeal opens Monday
Spotlight on the recent U.S. E.coli outbreak: Interview Special
Shrine to Osiris and bust of Roman emperor found in Egypt
Karl Wolf discusses new single 'Way Low,' Akon, remembers Avicii Special
Online myth busters fight tide of fake news in India
AI tool for GDPR compliance