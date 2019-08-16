Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageGay penguins adopt egg after trying to hatch stone

Listen | Print
By AFP     47 mins ago in World

A pair of gay penguins in Germany who tried earnestly to hatch a stone now have the chance to become real parents.

Staff at Berlin Zoo recently presented the amorous male couple with an egg, which they swiftly began to incubate.

The egg came from another pair who in recent years "have not got along 100 percent and who have therefore often damaged their eggs", said zookeeper Norbert Zahmel.

Know your penguins
Know your penguins
Laurence CHU, AFP

Ten-year-old Royal penguins Skipper and Ping were an "excellent" choice as adoptive parents, he added.

Zookeepers don't know for certain if the egg is fertilised, but if it does hatch it would be the first birth of a penguin at the zoo in more than 20 years.

Same-sex love among penguins is nothing new, with homosexual behaviour among the species reported in zoos and in the wild.

During gay Pride week, London Zoo mounted a banner above its penguin beach, declaring: "Some penguins are gay. Get over it," in a nod to a human campaign against homophobia.

More about Germany, Penguins, Gay
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Op-Ed: Panama Canal Authority will not block Venezuelan vessels
'Don't take the brown antacid': aging hippies flash back to Woodstock
Explosion in London, Ontario destroys home, damages seven others
Review: 'Chad and Abby in Paris' episode five recap in digital series Special
Climate change forces Chile ski stations to make fake snow
Bitcoin dips below $10,000 and then recovers to more than $10,400
Review: Don Diamont, Scott Clifton melt hearts in hit CBS daytime drama Special
Countries push to protect sharks, rays
Review: Michael Andrew vlogs on World Championships, motivated for future Special
North Korea fires two 'unidentified projectiles': Seoul 