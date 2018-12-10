Gamer charged by Australia police after 'livestreaming assault'

Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageGamer charged by Australia police after 'livestreaming assault'

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in Internet

A Sydney gamer heard on a livestream allegedly hitting a woman was charged with assault by Australian police Monday, after the incident went viral on social media.

The 26-year-old was using the Twitch video platform to broadcast himself playing the popular shoot-'em-up survival game Fortnite when the alleged assault happened on Sunday night.

Footage shared on Twitter showed the man, who was not named, shouting to someone offscreen "I said I'll be out soon" before moving away from the computer monitor.

A woman's voice is later heard saying "woman basher" and yells "you hit me in the face, don't you dare touch my face, you hear that, all you people there?"

The argument continues, with further yelling and crying offscreen as the man moves to and from his monitor and shouts "leave me alone".

In a second video, more yelling is heard between the pair as a child nearby cries.

Both videos were retweeted thousands of times on Twitter.

New South Wales state police said someone watching the live feed called officers, who arrested the man at his home in the southwest Sydney suburb of Oran Park on Sunday.

He was charged with common assault and bailed to appear in court on Thursday.

Police also served him with an order which prohibits him from harassing, threatening and intimidating behaviour.

Police added that two girls -- aged three and 20 months -- were in the home at the time.

The 21-year-old woman was "not seriously injured" but was "distressed and shaken by the incident", they added in a statement. Local media reported that she was either his partner or wife.

More about Australia, Crime, Internet, Media, twitch
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Sister Sadie receives 2019 Grammy nod for 'Best Bluegrass Album'
Op-Ed: Top 10 New York rock concerts of 2018
Op-Ed: Chinese asylum claims in Australia up 311% this year
Curitiba: Brazil's once model city, now frozen in the past
Review: John Mellencamp releases compelling 'Other People's Stuff' album Special
Gamer charged by Australia police after 'livestreaming assault'
UN to adopt migration pact at meeting hit by withdrawals
Amazon finds more efficient cloud computing solution
EDM pioneer Jean-Michel Jarre talks new CD, virtual reality, AI Special
A year after IS defeat, Iraq in throes of political crisis