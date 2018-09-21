G7 group looks into 'waste-to-energy' plastics incineration

By By Karen Graham 55 mins ago in World Halifax - With the G7 ministerial meeting on the environment and energy in Halifax, Nova Scotia wrapping up on Friday, the primary focus has been on the topic of the widespread devastation plastic pollution is having on our oceans. "Our Government is proud to be taking actions that will cut plastic pollution across all its operations and supporting Canadian innovations and initiatives that will keep plastics out of our oceans and in our economy. By protecting the environment and growing the economy, we are ensuring a healthier and more prosperous future for our kids and grandkids," McKenna said. The announcement was part and parcel of a commitment to move towards the international sustainable management of plastics as set forth in the Ocean Plastics Charter that was signed by five of the G7 members in June. The U.S. and Japan did not sign the charter. Bank of river full of plastic garbage PJeganathan (CC BY-SA 4.0) The non-binding charter included two very important commitments - 1. Work with industry toward 100 percent reusable, recyclable or, where viable alternatives do not exist, recoverable plastics by 2030. 2. Work with industry and other levels of government to recycle and reuse at least 55 percent of plastic packaging by 2030 and recover 100 percent of all plastics by 2040. Waste-to-energy incineration A big focus of this week's meeting was the burning of plastics to produce energy or heat. And if countries were to embrace "waste-to-energy" incineration, big changes would have to be made because right now, we throw our plastics in the trash, sometimes we recycle, but most of it - from plastic spoons to lawn furniture ends up in landfills. While the charter does not specifically say burning plastics in an incinerator is also a goal, McKenna responded to Tractor moves garbages and rubbish on a landfill site on September 1, 2015, at Propriano on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica Pascal Pochard Casabianca, AFP/File "The implications are there would have to be some more waste-to-energy facilities developed," said Virginia MacLaren, an associate professor of geography at the University of Toronto who studies waste management. Waste-to-energy" incineration is used in a number of European countries. In 2014, 35.8 and 20.7 percent of garbage in Norway and Denmark respectively was incinerated with energy recovery. And Sweden is known to import garbage from other countries to use in incinerators that provide district heating. And in the U.S., Recycling rates rose in 21 countries from 2004-2012 and landfill rates declined in 27 of 31 countries measured in a study Sebastien Bozon, AFP/File Rubber, leather and textiles accounted for about 16 percent of MSW combustion. Plastics comprised about 16 percent, and paper and paperboard made up about 13 percent. Other materials accounted for less than 10 percent each. MacLaren points out that most of Canada's incinerators are decades old, and three recent proposals in Ontario were canceled. A fourth, the The pros and cons of waste-to-energy One of the first things opponents of waste-to-energy throw out is the cost. And yes, typically, this method is twice as expensive as just dumping garbage and trash in a landfill. Another complaint is the fear of running out of a reliable stream of garbage to fuel the facilities. As for the first argument, the cost, in the long run, is our very future, and that is priceless to just about all of us, as MacLaren found out in a 1. There is more support for the end of stream facilities for discards if they have a WtE component. 2. Support for WtE incineration will be preferred over WtE landfill. Konrad Fichtner, a Vancouver-based consultant with Morrison Hershfield who advises municipalities and regions around the world on waste-management plans and technologies says waste-to-energy recycling and the resultant energy produced makes a lot of sense. "Once it's in the ground, it's going to stay there — and that's a waste." On Thursday, Environment Minister Catherine McKenna announced the Canadian government's commitment to move towards a zero-plastic waste future - in line with the meeting's theme of "Working Together on Climate Change, Oceans and Clean Energy.""Our Government is proud to be taking actions that will cut plastic pollution across all its operations and supporting Canadian innovations and initiatives that will keep plastics out of our oceans and in our economy. The study highlights two findings that reflect the public's feelings about waste-to-energy (WtE) solutions:1. There is more support for the end of stream facilities for discards if they have a WtE component.2. Support for WtE incineration will be preferred over WtE landfill.Konrad Fichtner, a Vancouver-based consultant with Morrison Hershfield who advises municipalities and regions around the world on waste-management plans and technologies says waste-to-energy recycling and the resultant energy produced makes a lot of sense."Once it's in the ground, it's going to stay there — and that's a waste."