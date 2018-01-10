Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageFujimori victims to petition pope during Peru visit

Listen | Print
By AFP     12 hours ago in World

Relatives of victims of Peru's military death-squads under Alberto Fujimori said Wednesday they would petition the pope when he visits next week for help in getting a pardon for the ex-president annulled.

A relatives' group has requested a meeting with Pope Francis during the second leg of his South American trip to Chile and Peru next week.

The December 24 pardon sparked a wave of protest in Peru. Fujimori was released after serving less than half of a 25-year sentence for human rights abuses.

"We are going to request an audience with the pope to share all this concern because the government's pardon is taking away the right to justice and reconciliation," organizer Gisela Ortiz told reporters.

"What we want is that the pope, in his speech, says that justice is needed here," said Ortiz, whose sister was among 25 supposed guerrillas and sympathizers killed in 1991 and 1992 by military death squads.

Fujimori was found responsible and jailed in 2009.

Ortiz said they were hopeful of a reception from the 81-year-old Argentine pontiff, as his own country suffered crimes against humanity during the 1976-1983 military dictatorship.

Victims' relatives are appealing the pardon to the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, which sits in Costa Rica and will hear their case on February 2.

More about Peru, Politics, Religion, Pope, Fujimori
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Microsoft confirms update bricks AMD PCs, causes slowdowns
Taylor Swift Tribute act Elizabeth Scarborough talks Mulcahy's Special
Trump's 'madman' rhetoric may have scared N. Korea to talks: analysts
Top innovations to track your health at CES 2018
S.Korea planning to close cryptocurrency exchanges, bitcoin dives
Trump says US could 'conceivably' return to Paris climate deal
Tron cryptocoins' app wins Chinese govt. award and approval
Kodak pictures itself as a cryptocurrency developer
Several firms withdraw applications for bitcoin-related ETFs
Japanese crime boss held in Thailand after 'yakuza' tatts go viral