Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageFrost-bitten Bordeaux wine harvest down 40% in 2017

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in Food

Wine production in the French region of Bordeaux shrank by 40 percent in 2017, the Bordeaux wine council said Wednesday, with severe frost sapping yields in a year that nonetheless produced a good vintage.

"The total harvest in 2017 was 3.5 million hectolitres, down 40 percent on 2016," the council said, adding that vineyards in Saint-Emilion had been the worst affected.

Some chateaux in France's biggest wine-growing area had lost 80-90 percent of their harvest while others had lost none, the council added.

The final figures will be published in February. They are expected to show that 2017 produced France's worst wine harvest since 1945.

Vineyards found themselves coated in late frosts twice at the end of April, ravaging the fragile shoots and buds that emerged prematurely following an unusually mild March.

To try warm the vines, some producers in Bordeaux set fires in oil drums and placed them between the rows of budding grapevines.

Vines in the northeastern region of Alsace, which produces mainly white wines, were also hit by the frost, while those in the south were slaked by thirst after an exceptionally dry summer.

There was a silver lining in the cloud, however. While quantity was down, quality was up, meaning more enjoyment per bottle.

More about France, Wine, Output, Bordeaux
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Facebook clamps down on cryptocurrency ads
Putin orders alternative Olympic Games for banned athletes
Train carrying US Republicans hits truck, killing one person
Auschwitz survivor warns German parliament of hate's return
Google yanks gay dating app from Indonesia online store
Google Brain founder launches $175 million AI fund
German who bragged online of child murder sentenced to life
Gasps and awe as supermoon rises over erupting Philippine volcano
AI helped remove over 700,000 malicious Android apps in 2017
Putin orders sports competition for banned Russian Olympic athletes