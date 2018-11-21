On a rainy Monday night in Tokyo, Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn stepped off his private jet and into custody.

What happens next to the once-admired tycoon as he faces the complex Japanese legal system?

- What conditions is he held in? -

According to grainy images taken by an Asahi Shimbun journalist, authorities seemed to take Ghosn by complete surprise as they raided his private plane at Haneda Airport on Monday.

The images did not show Ghosn actually being led away -- the plane's window blinds were shut -- but he was taken into custody.

The titan of the car industry is being held in a detention centre in northern Tokyo in conditions far removed from his flashy lifestyle. "In principle, he will be all alone in a cell," lawyer Ayano Kanezuka told AFP.

"There is everything you need -- heating, a bed -- but conditions are spartan," said Kanezuka's colleague Lionel Vincent, who also said there would be an inner courtyard with bars at the centre of the building.

The French ambassador to Japan visited Ghosn on Tuesday as a consular service but no details were released on his state.

- How long can he be held for? -

Japanese prosecutors had 48 hours after Ghosn's arrest to decide whether to press formal charges, to release him without charge, or to extend his detention.

On Wednesday, a court gave permission for his custody to be extended by 10 days, which can then be extended for a further 10 days while the investigation is pursued.

During or after this period, Ghosn could be re-arrested on another charge. Japanese prosecutors often "hold back" charges to obtain more evidence and there are often several arrests.

Prosecutors can decide not to press charges even if there is clear evidence. This happens if prosecutors judge that charges are not necessary due to the suspect's age or the circumstances and seriousness of the crime.

For the moment, Ghosn stands accused of under-reporting his income but Nissan has said he is also guilty of "numerous significant acts of misconduct," suggesting more charges could be in the pipeline.

If the court bans him from receiving visitors, he would only be allowed to see his lawyers.

Suspects can be released on bail, under conditions like not being able to leave the country and action being taken to prevent the suspect destroying evidence.

- What punishment could he face? -

The lawyer Lionel Vincent said that "for not declaring all his income, he could get a fine of 10 million yen and 10 years in prison, but it is very often a suspended sentence at the most."

In Japan, 99 percent of people who appear in court are found guilty -- a rate slammed by human rights organisations who complain that the courts too often follow the demands of the prosecution.

The lawyer added that there could be "diplomatic pressure" from France, which owns a 15-percent stake in Renault.

- How long could the process last? -

It is difficult to say for certain but it could be a good while before Ghosn ever appears in court and years before a final decision is taken as appeals can be pursued all the way up to the Supreme Court.

As an example, in the case of three former executives of technology firm Olympus, which became embroiled in a scandal over covering up losses, the first decision came 17 months after they were first arrested in February 2012.

The case was only definitively closed last June.