Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageFrom palace to prison: Brazil's ex-president Lula in dates

Listen | Print
By AFP     4 hours ago in World

Brazilian ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva walked free from jail Friday after a court ruling paved the way for the release of thousands of convicts.

The Supreme Court voted 6-5 in favor of scrapping mandatory imprisonment for convicted criminals after they lose their first appeal.

Instead, they remain free until they have exhausted the legal process.

Here is a list of key dates in the life of one of the world's most popular politicians.

- October 27, 1945: Lula is born to a poor farming family in Brazil's northeast. His family moves when he is seven to the state of Sao Paulo to escape hunger.

- 1975: He becomes president of the metal workers' union, having worked in that sector since the age of 14.

- 1978-80: At the height of the military dictatorship, Lula leads major strikes in the industrial suburbs and is jailed for a month for his role.

- 1980: Lula co-founds the leftist Workers Party (PT) and goes on to take part in the creation, in 1983, of the Unified Workers Central (CUT), which becomes Brazil's largest trade union federation.

- 1986: He is elected to Congress.

- First leftist president -

- 2003: Lula becomes Brazil's first leftist president, and the first to come from a working-class background, after winning the previous year's election. Under his social programs 29 million Brazilians escape poverty, although inequality remains. He is reelected in 2006 for a term ending in 2010.

- 2005: He removes top officials of the Workers Party over corruption scandals.

- 2016: The Supreme Court blocks his appointment as chief of staff to President Dilma Rousseff, his handpicked successor. She is then impeached in August after allegations of financial wrongdoing.

- July 2017: Lula is found guilty of receiving a bribe from a Brazilian construction company in return for contracts with state oil giant Petrobras. He is sentenced to nine and a half years behind bars.

- January 2018: He loses an appeal and his sentence which was increased to 12 years and one month.

- April 5, 2018: After losing an appeal to delay the start of his sentence, Lula is ordered to turn himself in within 24 hours. He defies the order but later agrees to comply.

- April 7, 2018: Shortly before midnight, Lula becomes an inmate at the federal police headquarters in Curitiba.

- August 15, 2018: Lula's Workers Party officially registers his presidential candidacy.

- August 31, 2018: A majority of Brazil's electoral court bars Lula from running in October's election.

- September 11, 2018: The Workers Party names Fernando Haddad as a substitute candidate for Lula.

- October 28, 2018: Far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro is elected president, ending decades of center-left rule in Brazil and reducing Lula's chances of freedom.

- February 6, 2019: Lula is handed a near 13-year sentence for accepting renovation work by two construction companies on a farmhouse in exchange for ensuring they won contracts with Petrobras.

- April 7, 2019: Thousands rally to protest Lula's first year in prison.

- April 23, 2019: A Superior Court of Justice panel reduces Lula's sentence to eight years and 10 months on appeal.

- November 7, 2019: The Supreme Court overturns a rule requiring convicted criminals to go to jail after losing their first appeal, paving the way for Lula's release.

- November 8, 2019: Lula walks free from jail after a federal judge authorizes his release.

More about Brazil, Crime, Politics, Lula
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Some former Twitter employees spied for Saudi Arabia
Remains of five more victims of Mexican Mormon killings are buried
What's made the list of transformational technologies for 2020?
Review: Cody Newman releases charming 'Mystery Boy' single Special
Chatting with Denny Laine: Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Special
Tightly wired and stressed? Deep sleep is the answer, new study
Singapore probes Hong Konger over protest discussion
EU embarrassed by incoming foreign policy chief's Twitter gaffe
Mob seizes mayor in Bolivia drag her in the mud cuts her hair
The Monkees celebrate 53 years of classic song peaking at No. 1