Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageFrench skier lost in 1954 in Italy finally identified

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

A French skier who went missing more than 60 years ago has finally been identified after details of a probe into his disappearance were posted on social media, Italian police said Sunday.

Human remains and ski equipment were found in 2005 more than 3,000 metres (10,000 feet) up the Cime Bianche in the Valtournenche valley of the Aosta region near the Swiss border in northern Italy.

The man appeared to be well off given his top-line wooden skis, said Marinella Laporta of the forensic police unit in Turin.

Investigators estimated the man to have been about 1.75 metres (five foot nine inches) tall and aged about 30, with his death likely occurring in the spring.

They also found glasses, a watch and pieces of his shirt with embroidered initials.

Having made no progress with identification, the Aosta valley prosecutor decided in late June to post the investigation's findings on his Facebook page, asking readers to spread the information, especially in France and Switzerland.

Frenchwoman Emma Nassem heard the story on the radio and said the missing man could be her uncle, Henri Le Masne, born in 1919, who went missing after skiing in a storm near the Matterhorn in 1954.

Roger Le Masne, Henri's younger brother and now 94, also came forward.

"I am the brother of Henri Le Masne ... who is likely the skier who disappeared 64 years ago. He was a bachelor and quite independent. He worked in the finance ministry in Paris," Roger said in an email made available by the police.

A DNA test confirmed the identification police said
A DNA test confirmed the identification, police said
-, ITALIAN POLICE/AFP

Roger said he had gone to the hotel where his brother had taken a room for two weeks and where he found some personal effects, including money, after he went missing on March 26, 1954.

The police said a photograph provided by the family showed glasses matching those found by the investigators.

A subsequent DNA test confirmed the identification, they said.

More about Italy, France, Skiing, Accident
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Nazis, racists, bigots: Extremism on US ballot in 2018
Mugabe hopes his former party will lose Zimbabwe election
Twitter sees user levels dip among mixed social media news
Violence flares up as Malians vote in key election
Why climate change is forcing coastal communities to retreat
Polar bear shot dead after wounding cruise ship worker
Amsterdam 'lawless jungle' at night, ombudsman warns
Tesla decided to sell a limited release surfboard
Zimbabwe's tainted election authority under fire again
Review: Dan Reynolds spreads love and acceptance at LoveLoud Festival Special