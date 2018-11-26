Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageFrench Senate official arrested for 'NKorea spying': sources

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Intelligence agencies have arrested a senior French civil servant on suspicion of spying for North Korea, a judicial source in Paris said.

Benoit Quennedey, the president of the Franco-Korean Friendship Association who has a written book on the isolated nation, was placed in custody on Sunday.

The Paris prosecutor was investigating him over the "collection and delivery of information to a foreign power likely to undermine the fundamental interests of the nation", said a judicial source on Monday.

Investigators from France's DGSI domestic intelligence agency are looking into whether Quennedey provided information to Pyongyang, the source said.

Daily television show Quotidien reported that his Senate office had been raided. The inquiry began in March.

According to the Senate website, Quennedey is a senior administrator in France's upper house of parliament in the department of architecture, heritage and gardens.

He has written frequent articles on North Korea and travelled extensively throughout the peninsula, according to the website of his publisher Delga.

The Franco-Korean Friendship Association pushes for closer ties with North Korea and supports the reunification of the divided Koreas.

North Korea under Kim Jong Un is under strict economic sanctions aimed at forcing the regime to abandon its nuclear missile programme.

Ties with the South and the United States have improved markedly since Kim and US President Donald Trump held a historic summit in Singapore in June but the US is still pushing to maintain sanctions until Pyongyang's "final, fully verified denuclearisation".

In an interview posted on YouTube in August, Quennedey welcomed the easing of tensions.

The president of the Senate declined to comment to AFP.

More about France, NKorea, Espionage
More news from
Latest News
Top News
After dramatic plunge, InSight Lander sets down on Mars
China orders probe into scientist claims of first gene-edited babies
Chatting with Chase Kalisz: Olympic medalist and world champion Special
Are we ready for the Internet of Ears?
Canadian workers slam GM plant closure as 'slap in face'
Legalization of cannabis sets Canadian researchers free
Essential Science: We shouldn’t like coffee, but we do
General Motors to close plants in Michigan, Ohio and Ontario
Permian Basin shale boom raises spectre of global oil glut
Bitcoin recovery short-lived as it drops well below $4,000 again