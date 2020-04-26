Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageFrench police seize 140,000 black market face masks

Listen | Print
By AFP     43 mins ago in World

French police have seized 140,000 face masks intended for the black market in a record haul since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is the largest seizure since the French government banned the resale of protective masks to prioritise their distribution to health workers in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two individuals were arrested while they were unloading boxes in Saint-Denis, just north of Paris, a police source said on Sunday.

One of them said he was a business owner and had bought the masks, including 5,000 high protection FFP2 masks, in the Netherlands for a total of 80,000 euros ($87,000).

The masks were to be sold to construction workers for a large profit, according to police.

In March, 32,500 masks from China were seized from a warehouse near Paris and 28,800 masks were discovered in a shop in a district of Chinese wholesalers, also in the Paris region.

More about Health, Virus, France, Netherlands, Police
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Celebrating Hubble Telescope's 30th Anniversary in images
In Libya, UAE enlisting more Sudanese mercenaries to help Haftar
Behind the Lens: Bjoern Kommerell talks about photography career Special
New York may partially reopen May 15: Cuomo
Review: Maurice Benard triumphs on new book 'Nothing General About It' Special
North Korea's Kim 'alive and well': Seoul
Health Traffic Light crowned winner of Hack from Home event
COVID-19 roundup: From antimalarials to disease modelling
Oklahoma governor asks Trump to declare COVID-19 an 'Act of God'
Germany may be looking at serious drought conditions this year