article imageFrench national arrested in Bali for meth, guns possession

Listen
By AFP     44 mins ago in World

A Frenchman has been arrested on the Indonesian resort island of Bali for alleged possession of illegal drugs and guns, police said on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old French national, identified by his initials R J H B, was arrested on Monday after police received a tip-off that he was involved in drug trafficking.

Police said he resisted arrest, and later found nearly five grams of crystal methamphetamine and three guns -- a rifle with a stabilizer, a Makarov pistol and a revolver -- at his home.

They also found more than two dozen bullets.

"(These guns) are very prone to misuse, especially because the suspect is a drug user. If he loses control, the guns could be dangerous," Bali police chief Putu Jayan Danu Putra told journalists Wednesday.

Police found nearly five grams of crystal methamphetamine and three guns at his home, as well as over two dozen bullets
HANDOUT, BALI POLICE/AFP

Police said the suspect has lived in Bali for years, speaks fluent Indonesian and works in the property business.

He has now been charged with possession of illegal drugs and guns, and could face up to 20 years in prison and a Rp 8 billion ($560,000) fine if found guilty.

Indonesia has some of the toughest drug laws in the world, including the death penalty for traffickers.

Reached by AFP, the French embassy in Jakarta declined to comment.

