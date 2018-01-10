Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageFrench minister urges more German investment in EU

Listen | Print
By AFP     6 hours ago in World

France's Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Wednesday urged Germany to plough more investments into major European projects and allow wages to rise, as part of Berlin's contribution to boosting growth in Europe.

"France has taken on its European responsibilities, in reducing its public spending and reforming its economy. We expect Germany to join the movement, by adopting more offensive wage policies and investing more," he told Die Zeit weekly at a time when Chancellor Angela Merkel is battling to form a new coalition government.

Le Maire's call comes at a sensitive time for Merkel, as public spending is a hot-button issue in negotiations to forge a new alliance with the Social Democrats.

The centre-left SPD is demanding more public spending to help the disadvantaged, but Merkel's conservatives want to keep the country's budget balanced as they argue that they are saving for the ageing population's future.

"Germany has already taken decisions in the right direction -- minimum wage was introduced," said Le Maire, referring to a key condition by the SPD during negotiations for the outgoing coalition with Merkel.

"We are now expecting investments in big projects, in innovation, research and infrastructure," the French minister added.

Germany is expected to announce on Friday a budget surplus for 2017 that surpasses 10 billion euros ($12 billion), German media reported, putting pressure on Merkel for greater wealth redistribution in the country.

More about France, Germany, Eu, Economy, Investments
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Robomart is a convenience store that comes to your door
IS cells operate in Kabul under noses of Afghan and US forces
Microsoft withdraws Meltdown/Spectre patch after bricking AMD PCs
Trump administration exempts Florida from offshore drilling
Turkey tensions with Iran, Russia mount ahead of Syria meet
German AfD hardens radical, anti-Muslim course
Swiss petition to keep Trump out of Davos
Ford partners with Qualcomm to build fully connected cars
US slaps tariffs on Canadian paper imports
Tron cryptocoins' app wins Chinese govt. award and approval