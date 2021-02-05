Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageFrench 'Frexit' champion charged over sex assault claims

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

The head of a fringe anti-European Union party, former French presidential candidate Francois Asselineau, has been charged over claims of sexual assault and harassment, a judiciary source said Friday.

Asselineau, 63, who fronts the Popular Republican Union (UPR) which has campaigned for France to leave the EU and NATO alliance, was arrested this week over the case that could bury his hopes of another stab at the presidency in 2022.

In his first run for the top job in 2017 he won just 0.92 percent of the vote.

Asselineau has been under investigation for sexual assault and harassment, both sexual and non-sexual, since May 2020, the Paris prosecutor's office told AFP.

Two former UPR employees filed complaints against Asselineau, who has dismissed the allegations as "slander".

His aides have insisted that the claims are false, and said that he will make a public statement "in the coming days".

France has been rocked by a wave of sex assault allegations against establishment figures in politics and the arts.

Other politicians to have faced accusations of sexual assault include Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and former environment minister Nicolas Hulot. Both men denied the allegations. Neither has been charged with a crime.

More about Agression, enqute, partis, upr
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Virus still 'far from under control' Germany due to variants
US Covid cases down 61% since peak, troops deploy for vaccine campaign
Surprise as Dbeibah elected Libyan transitional PM
WHO urges unity on vaccines as new jab submitted to US regulators
Meredith Thomas talks about 'Killer Advice' movie on Lifetime Special
Dan Reardon talks about 'Backseat Love' country single Special
Canadian and Kenyan receive $3 million Climate Breakthrough Award
Review: 'Killer Advice' is a gripping psychological thriller on Lifetime Special
Path clears for Nigeria's Okonjo-Iweala to be first woman head of WTO
National variations to the COVID vaccine revealed in new survey