A French drug smuggler's death sentence has been commuted by an Indonesian court to 19 years in prison, less than three months after the surprise ruling put him in line for execution by firing squad.

Felix Dorfin, 35, was handed a capital sentence in May following his arrest last year at the airport in Lombok, a holiday island next to Bali -- where foreigners are routinely charged with drugs offences.

Dorfin was carrying a suitcase filled with about three kilograms (6.6 pounds) of drugs including ecstasy and amphetamines when he was seized, but maintained he had no knowledge of the narcotics.

Muslim majority Indonesia has some of the world's toughest drug laws and has executed foreigners in the past, including the masterminds of Australia's Bali Nine heroin gang.

The full ruling by the Mataram High Court in Lombok, dated July 29, was not available Friday, but Dorfin's lawyer and a court spokesman confirmed its decision.

"The district court considered the evidence properly but we've changed the sentence from death to 19 years in prison," said court spokesman Mas'ud, who goes by one name.

He cited "extenuating circumstances", including what he described as Dorfin's regret for any wrongdoing.

"The death sentence is for cases where there aren't any extenuating circumstances," Mas'ud said.

The new sentence requires that Dorfin pay a huge fine of some 10 billion rupiah ($705,000) within a month, or serve an additional year in prison, he added.

Prisoners rarely serve full terms as most sentences are reduced by up to two months every year for national and religious holidays.

Ginung Pratidina, the prosecutor in the case, said he was deciding whether or not to appeal the decision.

While Indonesian courts are known to issue punishments that are tougher than the sentence demanded, Dorfin's death sentence came as a shock as prosecutors had only asked for a 20-year jail term.

The Frenchman made headlines in January when he escaped from a police detention centre in Lombok and spent nearly two weeks on the run before he was recaptured.

A female police officer was arrested for allegedly helping him escape in exchange for money.

Indra has previously described Dorfin, who is from Bethune in northern France, as a "victim" who did not know the exact contents of what he was carrying in the suitcase.

When he was sentenced to death earlier this year, the French foreign ministry said it was "concerned" by the sentence and reiterated France's opposition to the death penalty.

In 2015, Australians Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran -- the accused ringleaders of the so-called Bali Nine -- were executed by firing squad in Indonesia.

The Bali Nine gang's only female member was released from jail last year, while some others remain in prison.

There are scores of foreigners on death row in Indonesia, including cocaine-smuggling British grandmother Lindsay Sandiford and Serge Atlaoui, a Frenchman who has been on death row since 2007.

Last year, eight Taiwanese drug smugglers were sentenced to death by an Indonesian court after being caught with around a tonne of crystal methamphetamine.