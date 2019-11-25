Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageFrench citizen kidnapped in central Mexico

Listen | Print
By AFP     55 mins ago in World

A French citizen and a Mexican national were kidnapped Sunday while visiting a national park in central Mexico, the French embassy in Mexico City told AFP.

The two men were in separate all-terrain vehicles when they were ambushed. They were accompanied by at least two other people who went to the authorities after being freed by their captors, local media said.

The victims were taken away in their vehicles.

"We are in permanent contact with the Mexican authorities that have mobilized to find our citizen," the embassy said. They identified the Frenchman as Frederic Michel.

Local media said the Mexican as an actor named Alejandro Sandi.

Police and National Guard agents launched a search of the area, according to authorities.

Mexico has seen a significant increase in kidnappings this year, with some 1,700 people taken captive between January and October according to local civil organization Alto al secuestro -- a 38 percent increase on the same period last year.

The park, which is located in the state of Mexico and includes the snow-capped Nevado de Toluca, is popular among visitors from the country's capital some 50 kilometres to the northeast.

The kidnapping of foreigners occurs regularly in Mexico, but the details of each case are not always publicly known.

In June a young American student studying medicine in the western city of Guadalajara was reportedly taken captive. He was released five days later and returned to the US without any information being revealed by authorities.

More about Mexico, Crime, Kidnapping
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: Engelbert Humperdinck fantastic at The Theatre at Westbury Special
Deadly rainstorms sweep northern Italy, southern France
New IoT security rating to meets regulatory demands
K-pop star Goo Hara found dead at her home
Why has Nordstrom exceeded earnings expectations? Special
North Korean UN mission says no to further concessions to the US
Afrojack to headline 2020 Ultra Music Festival in Miami, Florida
Songwriting duo of The Monkees up for Songwriters Hall of Fame
Review: Adam Lambert superb on 'Please Come Home For Christmas' cover Special
Op-Ed: Godzilla vs Bambi aka Bloomberg vs Trump