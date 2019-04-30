Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageFrench cheese recalled in Germany over E.coli scare

Listen | Print
By AFP     58 mins ago in World

Two types of French cheese have been recalled in Germany over fears they could be contaminated with E.coli, just a few days after a similar scare in France, the German food safety authority announced on Tuesday.

French cheesemaker, Fromagerie Alpine, has been asked to recall its cheeses Saint-Felicien and Saint-Marcellin, sold in Germany under the name "Xavier David, tradition of good cheese, Alpine", the authority said.

The decision was a precaution over concerns the brands could have been contaminated with the bacteria E.coli type 026, commonly found in the intestines of humans, livestock and other animals.

It is excreted in faeces and generally spread through contaminated food and water, but also can be passed among humans.

French health authorities recalled the two same two cheeses from Fromagerie Alpine and other producers on April 27 as a precaution after several young children were infected with the bacteria.

More about Germany, Health, Food, France
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Sri Lanka Muslim women uncover out of fear
China sentences another Canadian to death for drug trafficking
Mozambique community shattered by trash deluge
Justice algorithm wipes the criminal past of thousands
French cheese recalled in Germany over E.coli scare
Mexico's Pemex loses $1.88 bn in Q1
Trump's USMCA deal taking a hit from Congress and Mexico
Indian Army mocked for Yeti 'footprint' photos
Ontario's legal adult-use cannabis sales hit new low
Sudan protesters call mass rally as tensions rise