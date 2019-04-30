French cheese recalled in Germany over E.coli scare

Two types of French cheese have been recalled in Germany over fears they could be contaminated with E.coli, just a few days after a similar scare in France, the German food safety authority announced on Tuesday.

French cheesemaker, Fromagerie Alpine, has been asked to recall its cheeses Saint-Felicien and Saint-Marcellin, sold in Germany under the name "Xavier David, tradition of good cheese, Alpine", the authority said.

The decision was a precaution over concerns the brands could have been contaminated with the bacteria E.coli type 026, commonly found in the intestines of humans, livestock and other animals.

It is excreted in faeces and generally spread through contaminated food and water, but also can be passed among humans.

French health authorities recalled the two same two cheeses from Fromagerie Alpine and other producers on April 27 as a precaution after several young children were infected with the bacteria.