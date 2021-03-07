Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageFrench billionaire MP Olivier Dassault dies in helicopter crash

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

French billionaire Olivier Dassault, a politician and scion of the Dassault aircraft-making family, was killed in a helicopter crash Sunday, with President Emmanuel Macron paying tribute to a captain of industry who "never stopped serving our country".

Dassault died around 6 pm (1700 GMT) when his aircraft crashed near Deauville in northern France, parliamentary and investigation sources told AFP.

Macron was quick to pay homage to the 69-year-old member of parliament, saying in a tweet that "Olivier Dassault loved France. Captain of industry, local MP, reserve commander in the air force; throughout his life he never stopped serving our country."

Macron called his death "a great loss" and sent his condolences to Dassault's family.

Sources close to the crash enquiry said the pilot of the helicopter was also killed, and that no one else was on board.

"I am thinking of his family and loved ones who must feel terrible pain," said Richard Ferrand, president of the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament in which Dassault served as a representative for the Oise area of northern France.

Many of Dassault's colleagues on the political right also paid tribute to the son of Serge Dassault and grandson of Marcel Dassault, who built up one of the biggest family fortunes in France.

More about France, Aviation, dassault, Accident
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Opposition claims victory as Ivory Coast counts votes
Opposition claims victory as Ivory Coast counts votes
The future direction of underwriting means more digital data
Trump to GOP fundraisers — Don't use my name or likeness
Royal row reaches a head as Harry and Meghan speak to Oprah
Iran's Rouhani urges Europe to avoid 'threats or pressure'
Nathan Adrian talks about long course racing, fatherhood, goals Special
India detains scores of Rohingya ahead of expected deportation to Myanmar
Merkel's party slumps on Covid woes as German polls loom
U.S. healthcare workers rate Trump's handling of COVID as 'poor'