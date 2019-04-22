Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageFrantic hunt for survivors after powerful Philippine quake

Listen | Print
By Ron LOPEZ (AFP)     36 mins ago in World

Philippine rescuers were scrambling Tuesday to reach dozens of people feared buried under a building near Manila that collapsed a day earlier in a powerful earthquake, as the death toll climbed to 11.

The 6.3 magnitude quake struck northwest of the capital on Monday, scientists from the US Geological Survey said, heavily damaging an airport and sending terrified locals fleeing swaying high-rises.

The worst of the damage was in the province of Pampanga, which was the site of all 11 fatalities, disaster officials said. Dozens of others were injured by falling rubble, including in Manila.

The toll could rise as crews fanned out across the region to assess damage in isolated hamlets that lost power and communications in one of the area's strongest tremors in years.

The death toll could rise as crews fanned out across the region
The death toll could rise as crews fanned out across the region
, AFP

Scores of rescuers in the town of Porac were wielding cranes and jackhammers to peel back the pancaked concrete structure of a four-storey building where up to 30 people were unaccounted for.

"They (rescuers) still hear at least one person who is still alive," Pampanga Governor Lilia Pineda told journalists. "This person is buried under concrete slabs."

The quake also damaged several centuries-old churches which were crowded with worshippers in recent days as the majority-Catholic Philippines marked the Easter holiday.

High-rise buildings in the capital swayed after the tremor struck Monday evening, leaving some with large cracks in their walls.

The quake was centred on the town of Castillejos, about 100 kilometres (62 miles) northwest of Manila, local geologists said.

Dani Justo, a martial arts instructor, told AFP she was at her southern Manila home when the quake struck.

"The clothes hanging on our line were really swaying. My shih tzu (dog) dropped flat on the ground," she added.

The Philippines is part of the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from quake-prone Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

More about Phillippines, Earthquake, Rescue
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Essential Science: Gum bacteria implicated in Alzheimer's disease
Q&A: How insurance is changing in the age of data Special
Review: Sheryl Crow duets with the late Johnny Cash on 'Redemption Day' Special
'System of Systems' helps utilities manage smart electrical grid Special
On Earth Day — Verizon announces plan to go carbon neutral
Climate change protesters halt London street blockade
Q&A: How AI can be a lifeline for overworked radiologists Special
Op-Ed: CIA says Huawei gets funding from China's state security agencies
Young Koreans to be given $833 in basic income trial
Emmy winner Jacob Young dishes on upcoming projects for 2019 Special