Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageFrance suggests Aquarius migrant ship dock in Malta: presidential source

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

France is pushing for the Aquarius rescue ship to dock in Malta and unload the 58 migrants on board, a source in the presidential office said on Tuesday.

"We are clear on the fact that it shouldn't spend four to five days at sea going towards France or Spain or anywhere," the source said on condition of anonymity. "It needs to dock soon and it is close to Malta at the moment."

France, which is reluctant to accept a request to take in the Aquarius in Marseille, wants a "solution worked out with its European partners" along the same lines as the one found in August when the boat docked in Malta.

The 141 migrants on board at the time were then distributed between France, Germany, Luxembourg, Portugal and Spain.

The French presidency said it was seeking to uphold international law under which the nearest safe country should take in the boat, pointing out the ship was also close to Italy.

But Italy's far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has vowed to prevent the Aquarius ever entering his nation's territory again and has accused it of offering a "taxi service" for migrants from Libya to Europe.

The aide to French President Emmanuel Macron lambasted the Italian government for its attitude to immigration and for blocking a new permanent solution to manage the docking and distribution of migrants rescued by charity boats in the Mediterranean.

"It's not moving forward because those who criticise the lack of French or European solidarity, starting with Italy, don't want a permanent, durable mechanism," said the aide.

"Why? Because a number of politicians are living off the migrant crisis, which is a political crisis," he added.

More about Europe, Migrants, aquarius, Libya, France
More news from
Latest News
Top News
War-weary Mozambicans yearn to leave Malawi haven
Swedish parliament ousts PM in vote of no-confidence
Instagram co-founders resign from Facebook-owned company
UN chief warns of 'chaotic' world order as General Assembly opens
'Perfect storm' of risks threatens DRC Ebola response: WHO
China defends ban on Hong Kong pro-independence party
Europe's Ariane 5 rocket set for 100th blast off
Solar power proves to be tougher than conventional power plants
Q&A: How will AI reshape society? Special
New Zealand PM brings baby to UN assembly