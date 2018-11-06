Victims and relatives of the 130 people killed by jihadist attackers in and around Paris in November 2015 have received 85 million euros ($97 million) in compensation to date, the fund managing the payments said Tuesday.

The attackers targeted the Stade de France stadium with suicide bombs, while gunmen also stormed the Bataclan and targeted patrons at cafes and restaurants in eastern Paris on November 13, 2015.

As of November 1, 2,625 people have lodged claims and received payouts over lost relatives or injuries or trauma suffered during the attacks at the football stadium and the Bataclan.

Of those, 856 cases have been fully settled, meaning their physical or psychological health has "stabilised", Julien Rencki, head of the FGTI compensation fund for terror victims, said at a press conference Tuesday.

In total, the fund expects to pay compensation of some 300 million euros, after 70 new claims were filed since January, "two and a half years after the November 13 attacks," Rencki said.

The fund has also had to deal with a number of false claims over the attacks by people falsely claiming to be victims.

Last month, a 33-year-old woman who lied about being injured by gunfire at one of the bars was sentenced to six months in jail.

Rencki said the fund also expected to pay out 200-250 million euros for victims of the Bastille Day in the southern French city of Nice in July 2016, when a jihadist attacker ploughed his truck into a crowd of thousands, killing 86 people.

France has been on high alert following a series of deadly jihadist attacks in recent years, often by people who have become radicalised or claim to have acted in the name of the Islamic State.

More than 240 people have been killed by Islamist extremists since a massacre at the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine in Paris in January 2015.