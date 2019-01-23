Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageFrance's 'yellow vests' to contest European elections

Listen | Print
By AFP     33 mins ago in World

A group of French "yellow vest" protesters announced plans Wednesday to field candidates in this year's European Parliament elections, with a 31-year-old health worker to lead a list that a poll suggests could win up to 13 percent of the vote.

The group listed 10 people who will run for seats in the European Parliament in May on the "Citizen-led Rally" ticket, aged 29 to 53 and with jobs ranging from forklift driver and stay-at-home mother to sales director.

The list will be fronted by Ingrid Levavasseur, a care worker raising two children alone in Normandy who is popular in the movement.

Levavasseur recently made headlines by turning down an offer to become a regular commentator on the BFM news network after receiving threats from other yellow vests who view mainstream media with suspicion.

Hayk Shahinyan, a spokesperson for the group, said it aimed to present 79 candidates in total, with the remaining 69 to be chosen in an internal ballot by mid-February.

An Elabe poll published Wednesday showed the anti-establishment yellow vests -- a movement that began in mid-December over fuel taxes but has since widened into a broader anti-government campaign -- taking 13 percent of votes in the May 26 election.

The poll, which showed President Emmanuel Macron's centrist Republic on the Move coming out on top, ahead of the far-right National Rally (RN), predicted that the yellow vests would hurt Marine Le Pen's RN the most.

By taking part in the election, the yellow vest representatives risk accentuating a split in the movement between radicals opposed to all party politics and moderates who believe that change can come only by participating in the political system.

"I'm a yellow vest but I don't want any election list... You don't represent me", one supporter of the movement, identified as Benoit Delhaye, wrote in response on Twitter.

More about France, Politics, Protest, Election
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Venezuela parliament head declares himself 'acting president' as thousands rally
Kelly Ford to host 'Kelly Ford in the Morning' on NASH FM 94.7
Kurd-led forces overrun last IS-held village in Syria: monitor
Country Music Hall of Famer Maxine Brown Russell dies at 87
Cardiff striker Sala 'concerned about plane' in final audio message
U.S. hemp production could rise once government shutdown ends
Assange starts legal bid to unseal US charges against him
Review: Everyone carves their own paths in this week’s releases - part 1 Special
British speedboat killer gives himself up to Georgia police
In Greek region of Macedonia, anger at imminent name deal