article imageFrance probes links between Russian oligarch and disgraced policeman: report

By AFP     1 hour ago in World

French justice officials Thursday said they were investigating business ties between a Russian oligarch and a disgraced policeman with links to President Emmanuel Macron.

Vincent Crase, a former police officer, lost his job last year after he and a friend, Alexandre Benalla, a former top security aide to President Emmanuel Macron, were filmed roughing up protesters during a May Day demonstration.

Crase is suspected of having been involved in outside security work while still employed as a government official.

Few details emerged as to the nature of the unofficial security work Crase allegedly engaged in.

But the Mediapart news site said in a report officials were looking into links between his security firm, Mars, and Russian oligarch Iskander Makhmudov, reputed to be close to Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Mediapart said officials were investigating payment by Makhmudov for the protection of his assets in France and Monaco.

Revelations over the summer that Macron's office knew about Benalla and Crase roughing up demonstrators but attempted to cover up the matter led to an outcry by political opponents.

Benalla has since been charged with illegally using diplomatic passports he was given when working at the Elysee.

Meanwhile, in another twist to the ongoing saga, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe's head of security on Thursday announced she was resigning.

This followed media revelations that she and her partner had welcomed Benalla to their home in July.

Marie-Elodie Poitout denied any wrongdoing, saying she and partner Chokri Wakrim had simply met with Benalla whom they knew socially. But she asked to be moved to another job so as not to stir up further political controversy.

