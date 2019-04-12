Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageFrance jails 'jihadist' woman accused over foiled terror attack

Listen | Print
By AFP     3 hours ago in World

One of three women allegedly involved in a foiled plot in 2016 to blow up a car packed with gas canisters near the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris was on Friday sentenced to eight years in prison by a French court for earlier offences.

Ines Madani, 22, was sentenced following a three-day trial during which she was accused of encouraging would-be jihadists to go to Syria and participate in attacks against France between March 2015 and June 2016.

She used Telegram -- an encrypted messaging app widely used by jihadists to communicate.

Judge Isabelle Prevost-Desprez said that Madani was "recruited" by Oumar Diaw, also known as Abou Barrou, an influential jihadist of the Islamic State group.

She used different pseudonyms on social networks, pretending for example to be Abu Souleymane, a jihadist returned from Raqa to carry out attacks in France.

"You had some autonomy in the management of your personality.... Your determination marks your dangerousness," Prevost-Desprez said.

Madani's lawyer, Laurent Pasquet-Marinacce, said her client, aged 18 at the time, was "a girl in search of recognition and love".

"This (the sentence) is an acceptable decision," she said.

Madani's trial for trying to set fire to the car filled with six gas cylinders near Notre Dame will begin on September 23.

More about France, Bombings, Syria, Attacks, Trial
More news from
Latest News
Top News
'I weighed 32 kilos' -- Auschwitz survivors remember a living hell
Autonomous cars are not happening anytime soon: Ford
Brexit chaos leaves Scotland on independence tightrope
Estonia, Poland deny entry to Russian ship over Crimea cadets
Review: Melissa Etheridge belts out hit after hit at New York's Town Hall Special
Climate change is now a fact of life in Atlantic Canada fishery
350 migrants force their way into into Mexico as new caravan arrives
Congo's Ebola outbreak may be declared global emergency
South Korean president works for third summit with Kim and Trump
Exclusive premiere: Lyrx debuts 'Take the Money' acoustic video Special