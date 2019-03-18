Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageFrance confirms arrest, detention of Bel Ali brother-in-law

Listen | Print
By Olivier LUCAZEAU (AFP)     1 hour ago in World

France said Monday it had arrested and detained Belhassen Trabelsi, the brother-in-law of ousted Tunisian leader El-Abidine Ben Ali, who had been on the run for three years after fleeing Canada.

Prosecutor Xavier Tarabeux in the southern city of Marseille said Trabelsi had been charged with "aggravated fraud and money laundering in an organised gang."

Officials gave no other details of his arrest.

Tunisia said Sunday it was seeking Trabelsi's extradition to face charges of fraud.

A Tunisian justice ministry statement said he faced 17 arrest warrants in Tunisia and 43 international warrants.

The millionaire businessman and brother of Ben Ali's wife Leila Trabelsi left Tunisia in January 2011 when the Arab Spring uprising forced the veteran leader to flee to Saudi Arabia.

Trabelsi and his family flew in a private jet to Montreal where he requested political asylum but Canada turned down his appeal in 2015 , and a year later as it prepared to deport him he vanished.

A leaked June 2008 US diplomatic cable concluded that Trabelsi was "the most notorious (Ben Ali) family member and is rumoured to have been involved in a wide range of corrupt schemes".

Trabelsi -- whose holdings included an airline and hotels -- has denied the allegations against him, saying he accumulated his wealth from being a successful entrepreneur.

More about tunisie, Canada, Diplomacy, Extradition, Investigation
More news from
Latest News
Top News
More than 1,000 feared dead in Mozambique storm
Cannabis stocks rally ahead of Tilray earnings report
In smouldering last redoubt, IS hide among the reeds
Dutch police arrest suspect after three shot dead on tram
Boeing crashes cast spotlight on US aviation regulator
Paris police chief sacked after Champs-Elysees rioting
Deadly Palestinian attack puts security in focus before Israel polls
Dormant viruses reactivate during spaceflight
SpaceX shows off successful heatshield test for Starship
Review: Mötley Crüe gives Madonna's 'Like a Virgin' a heavy metal twist Special