Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageFour traffickers in Hungary migrant truck deaths jailed for life

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Four human traffickers involved in the gruesome deaths of 71 migrants in a truck abandoned on an Austrian highway in 2015 were jailed for life Thursday, in a case that sparked international revulsion.

Prosecutors at an appeal court in Szeged, 160 kilometres (100 miles) south of the Hungarian capital Budapest, successfully argued that the initial 25-year jail terms delivered last June were too lenient.

The victims -- from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan -- were among hundreds of thousands of desperate people fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East and elsewhere in 2015, triggering Europe's worst migrant crisis since World War II.

The Budapest-based gang smuggled more than 1 100 people from Hungary into Austria from February 2015
The Budapest-based gang smuggled more than 1,100 people from Hungary into Austria from February 2015
ATTILA KISBENEDEK, AFP

Hungary took over the proceedings from Vienna after it emerged that the migrants had suffocated on Hungarian soil.

The sentences of gang ringleader Afghan national Samsoor Lahoo and two Bulgarian accomplices, including the truck's driver, were increased to life without parole.

A fourth man, also Bulgarian, was also given a life sentence and must serve a minimum term of 30 years.

Ten other suspects were also found guilty over the deaths and handed prison sentences of between four and eight years.

The sentence of gang ringleader Afghan national Samsoor Lahoo was increased to life without parole
The sentence of gang ringleader Afghan national Samsoor Lahoo was increased to life without parole
FERENC ISZA, AFP/File

Hungarian prosecutors said the ring was a professional trafficking network with more than 15 vehicles used to transport refugees trekking up from Greece along the western Balkans to Europe.

The Budapest-based gang smuggled more than 1,100 people from Hungary into Austria from February 2015, charging up to 1,500 euros ($1,760) a head.

The bodies of 59 men, eight women and four children -- including a baby girl -- were already in an advanced state of decomposition when they were discovered in an abandoned poultry refrigerator lorry on August 27, 2017.

Police stood guard as the final verdict was announced in court
Police stood guard as the final verdict was announced in court
ATTILA KISBENEDEK, AFP

Investigations showed they had been dead for two days, suffocating shortly after being picked up in Hungary, then a key transit country on the Balkan migrant trail.

Lahoo and the other accused denied knowing that the migrants were dying in the back of the truck. But evidence presented to the court indicated they had been aware of what was happening.

More about Europe, Migrants, Austria, Hungary, Trial
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Russians prod Putin on poverty, healthcare in phone-in
Tale of two cities: Hong Kong turmoil may boost Singapore
Trade disputes to dominate as ASEAN meets in Bangkok
Meet Brendan Hansen: 6-time Olympic medalist, breaststroke king Special
NY Times publisher says Trump 'escalated attacks' with treason claim
Binali Yildirim: Erdogan's loyal lieutenant
Verdict expected in mass Turkey trial of 'coup ringleaders'
Tories pick final two in battle to become British PM
Chaos and tragedy in Indian 'brain fever' outbreak
'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' actress talks 'The Nightmare Gallery' Special